Ex-Chicken Of The Sea Exec Admits Price-Fix Deal At Trial

Law360, San Francisco (November 20, 2019, 9:46 PM EST) -- Two former Chicken of the Sea executives testified Wednesday that ex-Bumble Bee Foods CEO Chris Lischewski approached them about pricing, with one executive admitting he entered a price-fixing agreement with Lischewski and the other saying he lied about having been in a car accident to avoid the meeting. Lischewski’s criminal price-fixing trial in San Francisco has included witness testimony from former executives at Bumble Bee Foods, StarKist and Chicken of the Sea who have admitted participating in a price-fixing conspiracy to raise the price of canned tuna between 2010 and 2013. Former Chicken of the Sea chief executive officer Shue Wing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS