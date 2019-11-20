Vindman's Boies Atty Asks Fox News To Retract Spy Charges

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 8:51 PM EST) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP sent Fox News a letter Wednesday on behalf of the National Security Council's Ukraine expert Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, demanding that the show retract or correct a "deeply flawed and erroneous" segment that suggested the decorated Iraq war veteran could be guilty of espionage. In a nine-page letter, David Pressman of Boies Schiller Flexner wrote that a "torrent" of false and defamatory charges against the veteran was sparked by a Fox News segment that aired on Laura Ingraham's show "The Ingraham Angle" on Oct. 28, the night before Vindman was to testify in the impeachment investigation of...

