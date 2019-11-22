Finance Co. Says Ex-Atty Won $1.2M With Self-Serving Advice

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 3:14 PM EST) -- A commercial finance company suing its former legal counsel for professional negligence says he provided self-serving advice regarding several employment agreements, which helped him win more than $1.2 million in arbitration proceedings he initiated against the company. UFT Commercial Finance LLC and its founder, Joanne Marlowe, allege the company’s former attorney Richard A. Fisher failed to disclose conflicts of interest and ultimately caused them to incur “substantial and unforeseen liabilities.” That includes a January finding by the American Arbitration Association that they were liable under the Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act for $864,976 and an additional $366,460 for actions it...

