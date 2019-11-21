Apartments Seller Wins Toss Of 'Bogus' Overpayment Suit

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 5:24 PM EST) -- A Houston company accused of inflating the occupancy rate of an apartment complex it sold has won dismissal and attorney fees in what it called a "bogus" suit from the buyer that claimed it overpaid by $4 million. Judge Dedra Davis on Tuesday dismissed with prejudice the Harris County District Court lawsuit filed against AK Interests Remington LP in October 2018 by California-based real estate company Nizinski Family LP. Judge Davis also ordered Nizinski to pay AK $15,000 in attorney fees, about half of what AK requested after accusing Nizinski of discovery misconduct and gamesmanship. On Nov. 5, AK asked for dismissal...

