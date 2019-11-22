9th Circ. Restores Jury Award Against Zazzle In Copyright Suit

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 2:11 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has reinstated a jury award against Zazzle in a copyright lawsuit over custom prints sold on its website after ruling a jury could find that Zazzle's failure to improve its "obviously insufficient" oversight system constituted willful infringement. In an unpublished opinion Wednesday, a three-judge panel restored a $460,800 jury award to Greg Young Publishing Inc. in its lawsuit accusing Zazzle of infringing the publisher's copyrights for nearly 40 paintings by allowing users to have the works printed on mugs, canvases and other items. The award was cut to $350,300 last October after a California federal court found that...

