Restatement Looks To Resolve Divisive Int'l Arbitration Issues

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 9:57 PM EST) -- Highlights of the Restatement of the U.S. Law of International Commercial and Investor-State Arbitration were unveiled on Wednesday during New York Arbitration Week, with presenters touching on a variety of thorny topics in the practice area, including manifest disregard of the law and a statute allowing parties to seek discovery for proceedings abroad. George Bermann of Columbia University and a cast of arbitration experts who worked on the project over the last 12 years outlined the Restatement's position on various hot topics in international arbitration at Sidley Austin LLP's Manhattan office. The three-and-a-half-hour presentation touched on issues including the grounds for vacating...

