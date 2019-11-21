Tribal College Keeps Immunity Win In 9th Circ. Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 6:00 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has backed a lower court's decision to toss a sex discrimination suit brought against a Montana college by a former school official, agreeing that the college was shielded from the suit as an arm of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Stephen McCoy, the former director of academic success at Salish Kootenai College, was seeking to overturn a Montana federal judge’s August 2018 ruling that the school wasn't an employer subject to litigation under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 because it functioned as an arm of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, or CSKT....

