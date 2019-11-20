Amazon Home Security Raises Privacy Concerns, Dems Say

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 11:16 PM EST) -- A group of Senate Democrats raised privacy concerns Wednesday about Amazon's home security system, Ring, and want to know how users' personal information will be protected from hackers and foreign agents once it's on Amazon's servers. Democratic Sens. Rob Wyden, Ore.; Chris Van Hollen, Md.; Edward J. Markey, Mass.; Christopher A. Coons, Del.; and Gary C. Peters, Mich., want to know how the personal data of millions of Americans who use the Ring system will be protected, according to a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The Ring system includes internet-connected video doorbells, alarms and spotlight camera devices, which routinely upload...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS