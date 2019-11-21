REIT Acquires Brookfield Warehouse Operator For $253M

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 3:02 PM EST) -- Americold Realty Trust, a REIT focused on temperature-controlled warehouses, said Thursday it has agreed to acquire the Canadian warehouse operator Nova Cold Logistics from Brookfield Business Partners in a deal worth CA$337 million ($253 million). The proposed transaction will be an all-cash deal funded with a mix of cash on hand, its revolving credit facility and equity obtained from the sale of stock. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020. Americold said it would acquire three warehouses with a total of 23.5 million cubic feet of space in the cities of Toronto, Calgary, Alberta, and Halifax,...

