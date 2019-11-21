RI Climate Suit Is No State Court Matter, 1st Circ. Told

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 2:26 PM EST) -- A Rhode Island suit seeking to hold 21 fossil fuel companies responsible for the effects of climate change belongs in federal court, the companies told the First Circuit on Wednesday, arguing the nation’s interests are not best served by allowing each state to apply its own laws. The companies — which include ExxonMobil Corp., Shell Oil Products Co. LLC, Chevron Corp., BP PLC and others — argued an Ocean State judge was wrong to remand the suit to state court because the allegations turn on interstate pollution. Due of the vast impact of the alleged contact, there is a need for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS