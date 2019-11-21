Tribe Can't Get Immunity In Church Takeover Suit, Judge Told

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 8:44 PM EST) -- A South Florida Haitian Baptist church urged a federal judge not to toss its suit alleging that the Seminole Tribe of Florida interfered with its operations, arguing that the tribe doesn’t have sovereign immunity because the dispute didn’t stem from its commercial activity. Eglise Baptiste Bethanie De Ft. Lauderdale and Andy Saint-Remy, its president, lodged their opposition to the tribe’s bid to dismiss the case with the Florida federal court on Wednesday. The plaintiffs contended that because they never had the chance to negotiate with the Seminole Tribe for a waiver of its sovereign immunity, the doctrine shouldn’t apply in the...

