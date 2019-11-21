Xerox Prepared To Go Hostile With $33B HP Takeover Bid

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 12:30 PM EST) -- Xerox said Thursday that it will bring its $33 billion takeover offer for HP directly to shareholders next week if HP doesn’t agree to terms that will allow both companies to complete thorough due diligence. The ultimatum, delivered via a letter to members of the HP Inc. board of directors, means that HP has until Monday to hash out certain differences in the due diligence process, according to a statement from Xerox Holdings Corp. Otherwise, Xerox is prepared to go hostile and bring the offer directly to HP shareholders. The Xerox offer, first made earlier this month, would see HP picked...

