NJ Paralegal Fraudulently Practiced Law, Appeals Court Finds

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 7:35 PM EST) -- A New Jersey paralegal is on the hook for fraud and $3,000 in damages for practicing law without a license in a client's child support dispute, a New Jersey appeals court said Thursday. Alan Karmin's paralegal business, Karmin Paralegal Services, did practice law for client John Baron, and Baron can get his $3,000 back, the appeals court said in upholding a lower court's decision. But the court nixed a $9,000 fine, noting that Baron didn't explicitly ask for punitive damages. "[Karmin] misrepresented his ability to practice law by representing to [Baron] he had 'the expertise of any attorney,'" the opinion said....

