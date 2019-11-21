Pepsi Owes Midwest Bottler $3M Over Reimbursements

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 9:13 PM EST) -- PepsiCo owes an Iowa-based bottling conglomerate almost $3 million over claims the beverage giant broke its promise to reimburse the bottler after undercutting its prices through deals with national customers like Dollar General, a federal jury in Iowa said Wednesday. The jury in Des Moines came out almost fully in favor of the Oskaloosa, Iowa-based multistate bottler, collectively called Mahaska, which does business in Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska, after a trial that had started on Nov. 4. Though the two have worked together for decades, family-owned Mahaska said PepsiCo Inc. has increasingly sought over the past quarter-century to control pricing by dealing...

