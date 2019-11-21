Doc Can't Sue Insurer Over Fraud Reports, Top NY Court Says

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 8:29 PM EST) -- New York’s highest court ruled Thursday that a doctor can’t sue Nationwide for reporting him to state authorities for insurance fraud, saying a state public health law cited by the doctor doesn’t allow for private lawsuits. In a 6-0 ruling, the New York Court of Appeals answered in the negative to a certified question posed by the Second Circuit asking the state high court to determine whether Dr. Robert Haar can sue Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Co. for bad-faith and malicious reporting to New York’s Office of Professional Medical Conduct. Nationwide had reported Haar to the office for insurance fraud after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS