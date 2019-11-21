Proskauer Pushes To Halt Stanford Ponzi Suit In Antigua

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 7:09 PM EST) -- Proskauer Rose LLP has asked a Texas federal court to move quickly to end litigation in Antigua that the firm says is barred after it paid $63 million to settle claims over a former partner's work for entities affiliated with the R. Allen Stanford $7 billion Ponzi scheme. Proskauer said Wednesday it thinks joint liquidators for the Antigua-based Stanford International Bank Ltd. should be held in contempt for violating the court's January 2019 bar orders by moving forward with the Antigua litigation. The liquidators are appealing an Antiguan court's ruling that the matter should be handled by U.S. courts, with oral...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS