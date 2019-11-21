2nd Circ. Says Teamsters Must Arbitrate Airline CBA Fight

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 6:39 PM EST) -- The question of whether the merger of Atlas Air Inc. and Southern Air Inc. means their Teamster-represented pilots must negotiate a joint contract with the combined company should be decided in arbitration, the Second Circuit ruled Thursday, rejecting the union's argument that the dispute belongs before a federal mediation board. The court upheld a Southern District of New York decision making the parties arbitrate their disputes before their respective “system boards” — management-union panels that resolve minor conflicts — rather than the National Mediation Board. The NMB does not have jurisdiction over the case because the dispute is not “major” and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS