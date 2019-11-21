Fed. Circ. Upholds Telecom Cos. Win In Fiber Optic IP Suit

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 7:49 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed victories for Ciena, Nokia and other telecom companies that were accused of infringing a fiber optics firm's patented technology, rejecting the firm's argument that the district court misinterpreted key patent terms. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel upheld a Colorado federal court's final judgment that all the disputed claims in Fiber LLC's patent are invalid and not infringed by Ciena Corp., Nokia of America Corp. and others. The parties had stipulated to the invalidity and noninfringement determinations after the lower court interpreted certain terms in the patents in claim construction order. Notably, the district...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS