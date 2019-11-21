Tilray Says It Has Nothing To Do With Pot Products Dispute

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 9:43 PM EST) -- Canadian cannabis company Tilray Inc. told a New York federal judge Wednesday it should be dismissed from litigation over a dispute involving three other companies over the right to produce certain cannabis products. Tilray, a cannabis cultivator, processor and distributor, said it had “absolutely nothing” to do with a license agreement at issue in Florida-based SLS Brands LLC’s suit against marketing company Authentic Brands Group LLC and ski apparel company Spyder Active Sports Inc. SLS alleged that it entered into the five-year license agreement to produce various cosmetic and fragrance products for the two companies in September 2017. SLS claimed it...

