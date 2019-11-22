ICE Can't Use Evidence From Illegal Arrest, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 7:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security won't be able to use evidence of a man's citizenship status against him in immigration court after the Second Circuit found that his initial arrest by immigration agents was likely unconstitutional. A panel of judges found on Thursday that Christian Rodriguez, who was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a 2007 raid in New Haven, Connecticut, had presented a strong enough case that those agents had targeted him for arrest because of his race, in "egregious" violation of his constitutional rights. The judges pointed to a report compiled by ICE after the arrest...

