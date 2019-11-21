FCC’s Starks Says Carriers Need Cash For Huawei, ZTE Purge

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 7:44 PM EST) -- On the eve of the Federal Communications Commission’s planned vote on a national security proposal to remove Huawei and ZTE equipment from U.S. networks, Commissioner Geoffrey Starks argued that rural carriers will be hit the hardest and deserve help covering the cost, which could climb upward of $1 billion. In a report released by Starks on Thursday, the Democratic commissioner expressed his unwavering support for the equipment tear-out — which is spearheaded by chairman Ajit Pai and teed up for an agency vote Friday morning — but noted that funding at the outset is a must. Equipment made by the Chinese telecoms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS