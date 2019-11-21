NY Ride-Hailing Co. Secures $1M In Ch. 11 Financing

Law360, Wilmington (November 21, 2019, 1:03 PM EST) -- Bankrupt ride-hailing service Juno USA LP received permission Thursday from a Delaware judge to access $1 million in post-petition financing as it pursues a wind-down of its American operations. During a first-day hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney William E. Chipman Jr. of Chipman Brown Cicero & Cole LLP said prepetition negotiations with its parent company, Gett, resulted in a pledge from Gett to provide $4.5 million in debtor-in-possession financing as well as an exit financing facility. The DIP package includes milestones requiring Juno to file a Chapter 11 plan and disclosure statement within 20 days of its Nov. 20 petition date...

