No Speedy Victory For Either Side In Pa. Payday Lending Suit

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 4:47 PM EST) -- Neither the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office nor the two parties left in its suit over illicit payday loans can resolve claims early in their favor, according to a Pennsylvania federal judge who said that too many disputed issues remained to end the litigation. The state government alleges that the defendants used Native American tribes, which are immune from limits on interest rates, as a front to get around Pennsylvania’s 6% interest rate on loans under $50,000 and charge Keystone State residents interest rates of between 250% and 390% on short-term loans. The AG’s office sought a ruling on two of six...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS