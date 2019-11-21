Gov't Expands Counterfeit Reporting Rule To All Contractors

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 7:11 PM EST) -- A requirement for defense contractors to report counterfeit electronic parts in their supply chain was expanded to include all U.S. federal contractors and more parts, under a final regulation that the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council issued Thursday. The FAR Council said that contractors and subcontractors for all federal agencies will be required to report to the Government-Industry Data Exchange Program any counterfeit or potentially counterfeit parts used in “complex items with critical applications,” as well as nonconforming parts that don’t meet specifications. “The problem of counterfeit and nonconforming parts extends far beyond electronic parts and can impact the mission of all...

