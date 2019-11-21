OIG Says Part Shortage Forcing Navy To Take From Other Jets

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 8:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Navy is being forced to "cannibalize" some F/A-18 fighter jets to keep other jets in the air due to a lack of available spare parts, a U.S. Department of Defense watchdog said in a report released Thursday. Although the Navy is aware of the number of spare parts its needs to keep its F/A-18 E/F fleet at the expected readiness level, it has been unable to hit that number due to issues such as parts obsolescence and manufacturing delays, the DOD Office of Inspector General said in its Nov. 19 report, made public Nov. 21. "Because of backorders and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS