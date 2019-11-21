Pinterest Promotes Copyright Violations, Photographer Says

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 9:19 PM EST) -- A photographer sued Pinterest Inc. on Wednesday in California federal court, claiming the social media company promotes copyright infringement by encouraging users to share protected images without obtaining the permission of the artists who create them. Berkeley, California-based photographer Harold Davis' suit accused Pinterest of copyright infringement and contributory infringement. The artist, whose website indicates he earned a law degree from Rutgers University, says the social media company sent out emails containing images of his protected artwork accompanied by links encouraging users to save and share the pictures without his permission. "Simply put, Pinterest provides a mechanism for people to violate...

