William Hill To Buy CG Tech’s Sportsbook Assets

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 6:41 PM EST) -- Betting giant William Hill PLC has announced that it intends to buy the sportsbook assets from CG Technology, one of the largest bookmakers in Nevada. The deal includes CG Technology’s Nevada and Bahamas operations, such as at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, The Venetian, The Palazzo and the Palms, as well as Atlantis on Paradise Island, according to a statement released Wednesday. “We are pleased to have reached this agreement. This will allow us to expand our Las Vegas footprint to several marquee resorts,” Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with our...

