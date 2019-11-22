Barr To Rethink When Theft Should Trigger Deportation

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 7:00 PM EST) -- U.S. Attorney General William Barr will review a decision from the immigration courts' appellate board that a larceny conviction shouldn't trigger deportation, paving the way for changes governing when green card holders convicted of theft can be deported. Referring the case to himself, Barr requested briefs Thursday from both sides in a case called Matter of Reyes that address when a foreign citizen's state criminal conviction should be classified as an "aggravated felony" with severe immigration consequences under the Immigration and Nationality Act. If Barr decides to reverse the board's initial April decision — which had shielded Italian citizen and green card holder Onesta...

