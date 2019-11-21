Insurer Doesn't Owe Defense For Fatal Recycling Plant Blast

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 9:57 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge ruled Thursday that an insurance company doesn't have to defend against civil lawsuits filed in connection with a recycling plant explosion that killed one and injured several others, saying the relevant policy didn’t cover the property where the source of the explosion originated. U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian granted Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. a declaratory judgment that the insurer does not have to defend against three lawsuits filed against its insureds, husband and wife J. Tim Jackson and Roberta Jackson, who own Ibex Construction in Spokane. The underlying suits allege that Ibex and...

