Ex-Fitzpatrick Cella IP Duo Joins Calhoun Bhella In NY

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 5:32 PM EST) -- Calhoun Bhella & Sechrest LLP has brought on two former Fitzpatrick Cella Harper & Scinto partners with more than three decades of combined experience to co-chair the firm's intellectual property practice in New York. Todd M. Nosher and Lucian C. Chen recently joined as partners at Calhoun Bhella's Manhattan office, where they will also serve as co-chairs of the firm's intellectual property practice group, the firm said in a statement last month. The attorneys are former colleagues at Fitzpatrick, which merged with Venable LLP last year. While Nosher comes directly from Venable, Chen ran his own practice prior to coming to...

