JPMorgan Wraps Up Ex-Worker's COBRA Suit

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 7:00 PM EST) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has settled a lawsuit by a former employee claiming the bank failed to properly notify him of how to keep health insurance after losing his job, according to a filing in Florida federal court Thursday. The bank and the former worker, Larry Grant, did not disclose the terms of the settlement in their joint stipulation to dismiss the suit, which was once intended to be a class action. Counsel for Grant, along with counsel and spokespeople for the bank, did not immediately respond to requests for settlement information after business hours Thursday. U.S. District Judge William F....

