Enviros Sue EPA Over Drilling Wastewater In Calif. Aquifer

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 8:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency illegally exempted a California oil field from Safe Drinking Water Act protections in order to allow the injection of oil and natural gas wastewater into an aquifer for a Freeport-McMoRan project, the Center for Biological Diversity said Thursday in a new lawsuit. The lawsuit said the aquifer exemption, requested by drilling company Sentinel Peak Resources, is a prerequisite for a plan by Freeport-McMoRan to drill up to 450 new and reworked wells at the Arroyo Grande Oil Field in Northern California. But the exemption violates the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act, the...

