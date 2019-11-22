GM's Bribery Suit Against Fiat Faces Bumpy Road In Court

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 9:35 PM EST) -- Although General Motors' suit accusing rival Fiat Chrysler of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by bribing UAW officials isn't the first time RICO has popped up in civil disputes between competitors, GM still faces an uphill battle to keep the case in court, attorneys say. GM's nearly 100-page suit filed Nov. 20 accused Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of violating RICO — a law most commonly used by prosecutors to go after organized crime outfits like the Mafia, drug cartels and terrorist organizations — by bribing top United Automobile Workers officials over a decadelong period. GM said this corrupted the...

