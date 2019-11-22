Calif. Cannabis Cos. Stiffed Workers On OT, Breaks, Suit Says

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 6:58 PM EST) -- A cannabis harvesting company and a distribution and dispensary company were hit with a proposed class action under the Fair Labor Standards Act by workers who alleged the companies failed to provide overtime wages, meal breaks or accurate wage statements. Loud Buddha LLC and Pura Cali Management Corp. — which contracts with Loud Buddha for cultivation services on Pura Cali’s marijuana farm in Lake County, California — required cannabis workers to work 12 hours a day and seven days a week, according to Thursday’s 11-count complaint. Casey Denning and Natalia Cole, who were both employed by Pura Cali to cultivate and...

