House Dems Tell Airbnb To Explain How It IDs Illegal Listings

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 9:01 PM EST) -- Six Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday demanded that Airbnb explain how it plans to deal with "deceptive" limited liability corporations that disguise themselves as hosts on the home-sharing platform so they can market short-term rentals. In a letter to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., Barbara Lee, D-Calif., Robin Kelly, D-Ill., G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., Emanuel Cleaver II, D-Mo., and Yvette D. Clarke, D-N.Y., said the short-term rentals are out of compliance not only with local laws but also with the company's own policies. "Despite Airbnb's stated 'One Host, One Home' policy, media reports...

