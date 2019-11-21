Insys Reaches Creditor Deal For Tiered Ch. 11 Recoveries

Law360, Wilmington (November 21, 2019, 6:34 PM EST) -- Bankrupt opioid maker Insys Therapeutics Inc. told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday that negotiations over the past week had resulted in a deal with its creditors on a Chapter 11 plan that will provide tiered recoveries to claimants in different classes. During a telephonic hearing, debtor attorney Brenda L. Funk of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP said the parties worked hard since a status conference last week before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross to reach terms on the agreement that avoids requiring a pro rata plan of distribution to creditors. Insys had originally proposed a tiered plan structure where similarly situated...

