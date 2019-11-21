Ex-Monsanto Scientist Stole Trade Secrets For China: Feds

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 9:54 PM EST) -- A former scientist for Bayer AG's Monsanto Co. has been indicted by a Missouri federal grand jury on allegations that he attempted to give a secret algorithm developed by the agrochemical giant to improve farmers' agricultural productivity to the Chinese government, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Haitao Xiang, 42, a Chinese national, worked for Monsanto and its subsidiary, The Climate Corp., from 2008 to 2017 as an imaging scientist to help develop an online farming software platform that farmers can use to collect, store and visualize agricultural field data in order to improve agricultural productivity, according to prosecutors. A critical...

