Aurora Cannabis Hit With Stock Drop Suit Over Tanking Sales

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 9:37 PM EST) -- Aurora Cannabis Inc. was slapped with a proposed shareholder class action in New Jersey federal court Thursday over dismal earnings that battered the Canadian company's stock, part of a sectorwide retrenchment as marijuana companies grapple with weak demand and oversupply. Investor William Wilson claimed Aurora withheld information about slowing sales and hedged investor expectations only slightly ahead of a 33% drop in consumer cannabis revenues announced in a Nov. 14 earnings report. Wilson claimed the company's share price plummeted on the news, bottoming out at $2.28 per share from a previous high of $3.55. "While touting its sales strength generally, and...

