$29M Award To Wine Investor Isn't Official, 11th Circ. Told

Law360, Miami (November 22, 2019, 7:58 PM EST) -- The controlling shareholder of a Chilean wine company appeared to face an uphill battle Friday as he urged the Eleventh Circuit to find that a lower court erred in ordering him to pay an American investor $28.7 million based on a foreign arbitration award that the shareholder insists is not final. During oral arguments in Miami, counsel for Juan Carlos Coderch Mitjans asserted that U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. lacked authority to review the 2012 Chilean arbitration award because there are questions the arbitrator had not yet answered. But the attorney, Christopher King of Homer Bonner Jacobs, was met...

