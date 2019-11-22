J&J Loses 'Premature' Bid To Toss $37.3M Asbestos Verdict

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (November 22, 2019, 3:33 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge on Friday axed Johnson & Johnson's bid to set aside a combined $37.3 million compensatory damages verdict over claims four people developed mesothelioma from using the company's baby powder, calling the request "premature" since the punitive damages phase of the case has yet to occur. In ruling on a series of J&J motions in the consolidated action, Superior Court Judge Ana C. Viscomi denied the company's motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict or a new trial, saying during brief remarks in her New Brunswick courtroom, "This trial is not over." "It is premature to seek this...

