Barr Unveils Plan To Help Missing, Murdered Native Americans

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 8:10 PM EST) -- Attorney General William P. Barr announced a nationwide plan Friday to address the crisis of missing and murdered Native Americans, with the initiative focusing on the hiring of dedicated personnel in U.S. attorney's offices, expanding local law enforcement access to FBI resources, and analyzing missing persons data. Barr launched the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons initiative while on a visit to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' Flathead Reservation in Montana. The AG said the plan would have three parts to it, with the first element seeing the U.S. Department of Justice fund 11 coordinators to be based in the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS