Littler Sued By Energy Co. Over Discovery Disclosure Snafu

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 3:07 PM EST) -- Littler Mendelson PC is being sued in Texas state court by a former energy client that alleges the firm's discovery response in a putative class action lawsuit about overtime pay led to additional claims being brought against the company. New Tech Global Ventures LLC, which works in the upstream oil and gas sector, filed a legal malpractice lawsuit against Littler in state district court in Houston on Thursday, also naming firm attorney Terrence Murphy as a defendant, over Littler's handling of discovery in an overtime pay dispute involving well site supervisors. The company alleges that while litigating the Fair Labor Standards...

