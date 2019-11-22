Fed. Circ. Won't Let Drilling Co. Avoid Texas Judge In IP Suit

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 6:27 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has rejected a drilling technology company's plea to shift its patent infringement suit away from a Texas federal judge the company claims is biased against plaintiffs and has previously had cases taken away because of inappropriate behavior. Extreme Technologies LLC's mandamus petition urged the appeals court to order the transfer of its patent infringement suit against Stabil Drill Specialties LLC from U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes to Southern District of Texas colleague Judge Alfred H. Bennett. But a Federal Circuit panel said in a brief order Thursday that granting mandamus requires a litigant to clear an extremely...

