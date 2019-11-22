Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trucker Fired Over CBD Oil Gets Another Shot At RICO Suit

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 7:59 PM EST) -- A trucker fired for failing a drug test after using a CBD oil advertised as THC-free can still pursue Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims against the product's makers and sellers, a New York federal judge held Friday.

U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci revised an April ruling that trucker Douglas Horn could pursue a RICO claim against the companies on the basis of their alleged sale of a controlled substance holding that, although the CBD oil does not qualify as such, evidence that the companies engaged in fraudulent inducement by advertising a THC-free product is enough for the suit...

