Nelson Mullins Nabs 2 IP Attorneys From Mintz

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 2:45 PM EST) -- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP has brought on two intellectual property attorneys from Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC, in a particular boon for life sciences companies and those based in Korea. John Bauer and Kongsik Kim came to Nelson Mullins as partners in late October, the firm said Nov. 22. Bauer is based in New York and Kim in Boston, but they work together. "We welcome John and Kongsik to the Firm," IP leader Mark Dukes said in a statement. "Both are well known in the intellectual property and general legal community and will bring great skill...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS