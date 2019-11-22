Trump May Veto HK Protest Bills To Protect China Trade Talks

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 4:37 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump suggested Friday that, to protect trade talks with China, he may veto bipartisan bills threatening trade sanctions against Hong Kong, which has seen months of protests against mainland China's increasing authoritarian influence. The bills — sent to the president's desk this week after passing both chambers of Congress with near unanimity in support of pro-democracy protesters — call for reviewing Hong Kong's special trading status if Chinese officials impinge on the city's political freedoms and semi-autonomous status, and halting exports of crowd-control equipment such as tear gas. But the measures have drawn Chinese threats of "strong countermeasures," and...

