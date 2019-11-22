FCC Eyes Broader Restrictions On Huawei, ZTE Products

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 6:05 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission unanimously voted Friday to prohibit U.S. telecom providers from using agency subsidies to buy equipment from telecom vendors that may pose a threat to U.S. communications networks. The move is a limited attempt to prevent Chinese telecom giants Huawei and ZTE from being further incorporated into U.S. networks, but two commissioners suggested the agency should even go further. While all five commissioners supported the long-awaited vote to bar FCC infrastructure subsidies from going to vendors that present national security risks, the agency also agreed to probe whether it can ban such equipment from all commercial networks. “We now go...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS