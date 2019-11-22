Insurer Can't Pass Buck On $3.5M Injury Award, Court Told

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 9:10 PM EST) -- An AIG primary insurer on Thursday told a California federal court that it shouldn't be held liable for the entire $3.5 million award that an injured worker won against a farm supply company it insured, saying the company's excess carrier is trying to skirt responsibility for its $2.5 million share. AIG subsidiary National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa., urged the court to reject excess insurer Houston Casualty Co.'s claims that National Union's failure to settle the underlying case against the carriers' mutual insured, Anderson Hay & Grain, led to the multimillion-dollar verdict. Houston Casualty is seeking a judgment requiring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS