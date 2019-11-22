DOL Contractor Watchdog Won't Use EEOC Pay Data Survey

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 6:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor office that monitors federal contractors for job discrimination said Friday it won't bolster its enforcement efforts with an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission pay survey the Trump administration is trying to kill. In a move likely to please businesses and anger workers' advocates, the DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs released a brief notice Friday saying it "will not request, accept, or use" data from the EEOC's EEO-1 Component 2 survey. The survey makes businesses break down how they pay workers of different races and sexes. The Trump administration stayed the Obama-era equal pay initiative before...

