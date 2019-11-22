Trustee Urges 9th Circ. To Take Up O'Melveny Malpractice Row

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 6:41 PM EST) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP may again have to contend with a multimillion-dollar suit alleging it committed malpractice by representing both a defunct investment shop and its ex-CEO, with the Chapter 7 trustee for Aletheia Research and Management appealing his recent loss to the Ninth Circuit. Jeffrey Golden, the liquidating trustee for the defunct Aletheia, filed a notice of appeal Thursday indicating he will take his claims against O'Melveny to the circuit court for a third round. An arbitrator determined in August that Golden had no case, and a California federal judge upheld that finding earlier this month over strenuous objections....

